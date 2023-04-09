Digiarty Easter Promo 2023: 78% Off VideoProc Converter for High-efficient Video Conversion, Compression, and Processing

VideoProc Converter

Digiarty rolls out an Easter promo for its flagship software, VideoProc Converter, valid from now until April 18.

We push up to a 78% off discount on this Eater and hope you can enjoy a fantastic holiday bargain.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digairty Software Inc., a leading software development company specializing in multimedia solutions, rolls out an Easter promo for its flagship software, VideoProc Converter. Shoppers can save big on the GPU-accelerated video processing tool for PC and Mac to easily convert, compress, download, record, and edit media files while enjoying the new compression features. The Easter promo is valid from now until April 18, 2023.

To take advantage of the promo, users can visit the campaign page at https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/2023-easter-offer.htm and select the plan that best suits their needs:

• The 3-month plan for 1 computer at $9.95

• The lifetime plan for 1 computer at $29.95

• The lifetime plan for 2-5 computers at $39.95

• Or the all-in-one Easter software gift pack at $45.95.

The latest version of VideoProc Converter (V5.5) has been enhanced with a fire-new compression feature. Reducing a video file to a desired size becomes even more handy and intuitive. The new compression tool in the toolbox allows users to input a target file size directly or drag the slide bar to compress a 4K/HD or large video to make it accepted by Email, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord, and so on.

“VideoProc Converter also provides flexible ways to compress 4K and large video files without compromising on quality. The recent version has improved the exported file size for video encoding and processing, and has updated the built-in video downloading engine," said Angie Tang, Marketing Manager of VideoProc, “We push up to a 78% off discount on this Eater and hope you can enjoy a fantastic holiday bargain.”

In addition to the new compression toolbox, VideoProc Converter also includes a range of other powerful features, including:

• 4K video processing: Convert, compress, and edit large 4K videos without any loss of quality.

• GPU acceleration: Use the computer's graphics card to speed up video processing and save time.

• Video editing: Trim, merge, crop, add subtitles, and apply filters and effects to videos.

• Screen recording: Record the computer screen and webcam, and save the videos in various formats.

The all-in-one pack includes VideoProc Converter and other multimedia software tools (iPhone transfer and management software, video editing software, disk partition master, etc.), making it an excellent choice for users who want to take their multimedia experience to the next level.

“This Easter sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your video processing experience and get the tools you need to process your video,” added Angie Tang. “Don’t miss out on this incredible offer!”

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/