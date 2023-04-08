Greenberg Traurig's Dwayne L. Mason Elected President of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association

Dwayne L. Mason, Intellectual Property Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Houston office, assumed the position of president of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association (HIPLA) April 1.

HOUSTON, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dwayne L. Mason, Intellectual Property Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Houston office, assumed the position of president of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association (HIPLA) April 1.

Mason is the first African American to serve as president of HIPLA since its inception. He previously served as HIPLA's President Elect, Vice President, in addition to serving on the HIPLA Board and on the Diversity Committee as well as chairing the 2020 36th Annual Fall Institute on Intellectual Property Law. Mason has been an active member of HIPLA for over twenty years.

HIPLA is an organization of intellectual property lawyers and law student affiliates, primarily in the Houston, Texas area. HIPLA promotes the development and understanding of Intellectual Property Law through regular meetings, amicus briefs, and sponsored continuing legal education programs, according to its website.

Mason leads the Texas Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and focuses his practice on patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and technology-based commercial litigation. He also manages patent and trademark portfolios and assists companies in protecting and commercializing their intellectual property, including transactional matters in the technology, media, life sciences, energy, and natural resources industries. Mason has litigated numerous intellectual property disputes in various state and federal district courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal and 5th Circuits, and in domestic and international arbitration proceedings before the American Arbitration Association and International Chamber of Commerce.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

