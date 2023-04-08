Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,410 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans - False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2000994 and 23A2001894

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 2/24/23 and 4/8/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Clifford Delisle                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Clarence Marrier

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/24/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a fraud complaint and began an investigation. Investigation revealed that Clifford Delisle fraudulently used Clarence Marrier's debit card for a total of approximately $700 in withdrawals and purchases. Troopers were unable to locate Delisle. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

 

On 4/8/23 Troopers with VSP St. Albans located Delisle while patrolling the Town of Richford. Delisle was found to have two active arrest warrants. One for Burglary and Unlawful Mischief, and the second for False Pretenses. He was issued a citation for the first warrant and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the second warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/23 @ 1300            

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Albans - False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more