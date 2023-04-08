St. Albans - False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2000994 and 23A2001894

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/24/23 and 4/8/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Clifford Delisle

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Clarence Marrier

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/24/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a fraud complaint and began an investigation. Investigation revealed that Clifford Delisle fraudulently used Clarence Marrier's debit card for a total of approximately $700 in withdrawals and purchases. Troopers were unable to locate Delisle. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On 4/8/23 Troopers with VSP St. Albans located Delisle while patrolling the Town of Richford. Delisle was found to have two active arrest warrants. One for Burglary and Unlawful Mischief, and the second for False Pretenses. He was issued a citation for the first warrant and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the second warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/23 @ 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.