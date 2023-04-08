St. Albans - False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,410 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2000994 and 23A2001894
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 2/24/23 and 4/8/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Clifford Delisle
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Clarence Marrier
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/24/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a fraud complaint and began an investigation. Investigation revealed that Clifford Delisle fraudulently used Clarence Marrier's debit card for a total of approximately $700 in withdrawals and purchases. Troopers were unable to locate Delisle. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
On 4/8/23 Troopers with VSP St. Albans located Delisle while patrolling the Town of Richford. Delisle was found to have two active arrest warrants. One for Burglary and Unlawful Mischief, and the second for False Pretenses. He was issued a citation for the first warrant and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the second warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/23 @ 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.