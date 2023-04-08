GRAZIA USA AND FRENCH LUXURY JEWELER DINH VAN CELEBRATE THE ICONIC MENOTTES DINH VAN COLLECTION AT CAVIAR KASPIA IN L.A.

Ava Phillippe, Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Sophia Culpo were among the crowd of notables to attend the invite-only, star-studded event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American edition of Italy’s fashion and culture authority, GRAZIA, partnered with French luxury jeweler Dinh Van for a cocktail and caviar reception on Thursday in Los Angeles, celebrating the iconic Menottes Dinh Van collection designed in Paris in 1976 and the launch of the latest interpretation - a limited edition of its icon with ornamental stones .
Joseph Errico, GRAZIA USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer, hosted guests at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, including Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, Kathy Hilton, who attended with her half sister and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kim Richards, Sophia Culpo, Summer Fridays’ co-founders, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, model and singer, Delilah Belle Hamlin, who were among those on-hand to get a first-look at the new jewels.
A number of social media influencers were also seen sporting pieces from Dinh Van’s latest collection throughout the evening, including TikTok stars Anna Sitar, Amanda Diaz and Emma Brooks, YouTubers Hannah Stocking and Madeleine White, TV personality, Joey Zauzig, and more.
Inside the invite-only affair, guests admired Dinh Van’s new limited-edition collection, and perused the Spring issue of GRAZIA USA magazine, while sipping champagne and indulging in cult-classic, caviar-based appetizers. Guests were also invited to try on a selection of jewels from the Menottes Dinh Van collection and step inside a customized photo booth, created in partnership with Booth by Bryant, to capture the moment through a vintage, 1950’s inspired camera lens.
“Dinh Van has already had a special connection with the United States. We are delighted to celebrate with our friends in Los Angeles, and to pay tribune to our icon, Menottes dinh van, designed for the first time by Jean Dinh Van in 1976 in Paris,” said Corinne Le Foll, Managing Director of Dinh Van. “Today, more than ever, our famous design continues to travel through time with panache, powered by a symbol of love and attachment. Easy to wear, absolutely French and belonging to those in the know, Menottes dinh van is without any doubt an ultimate luxury piece you want to carry on with you every day.”
“We are thrilled that Dinh Van chose to partner with GRAZIA USA for this special event in Los Angeles,” said Joseph Errico, Editor-in-Chief of GRAZIA USA. “For Jean Dinh Van, ideas emerged like creative accidents, and he clearly perceived a form of nobility in everyday objects. It was the Lame de Rasoir, a razor blade pendant that originated in 1972 which drew me to Dinh Van and remains on my wrist as an everyday object and second skin. While it’s one of the most renowned Houses throughout France that has paved the path for jewelry as we know it today, we are pleased to partner with such a storied House – a House that one might suggest as one of France’s best kept (jewelry) secrets – in helping it emerge within the within the U.S. and perpetuate the storytelling within the pages of our publication which remains a global authority and destination for fashion, beauty and culture.”
The Menottes dinh van collection originated in 1976. Drawing inspiration from the world around him, it was looking at the head of a key that Jean Dinh Van had the idea of recreating and intertwining it with another identical head. Requiring perfectly manipulated proportions for the two elements to fit together, this system formed an ingenious clasp that seemed near impossible to undo and has since become a universal symbol of the unbreakable bond and attachment between two people whilst blurring the lines between the masculine and the feminine - defying gender and age. The limited edition release of the icon pays tribute to Jean Dinh Van’s passion for ornamental stones. Lapis lazuli, malachite, coral, chrysoprase, mother-of-pearl and onyx will be part of the new collection that embodies talismanic aspirations.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays.
GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT DINH VAN
In 1965, guided by his instinct, Jean Dinh Van created a jewellery brand that nobody was expecting. An iconoclast by nature, he worked the metal with his hands like a sculptor following his creative impulse. Jean Dinh Van’s vision was simple: jewellery that was steeped in design, an extension of the body, for everyone, to be worn everywhere, anywhere, anytime. Jewellery that broke away from the norms of the Place Vendôme by sublimating everyday objects.
