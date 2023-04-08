Bến Tre seeks to boost export to China

VIETNAM, April 8 -

BẾN TRE — A seminar to promote trade connection and export of farm produce between businesses of the Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre and China was held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Chinese Consulate General in HCM City on Thursday.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Cảnh briefed participants on the strength of agriculture and maritime economy, saying that Bến Tre has paid special attention to developing and improving value chains for its key agricultural products.

Cảnh expressed his hope that the Chinese Consulate General will create favourable conditions for Bến Tre’s enterprises to connect with Chinese partners, promoting the consumption of products, especially coconut-based products.

He called on Chinese firms to enhance investment in Bến Tre, especially in developing deep processing industries for agro-forestry-aquaculture products, commercial services and eco-tourism.

He suggested the Chinese Consulate General support and facilitate the export of Bến Tre's key products to China via official channels, and provide information related to the Chinese market, industries, policies, and regulations on import and export of goods.

Local authorities will create the most possible favourable conditions to support Chinese investors and partners to seek cooperation and investment opportunities in Ben Tre, contributing to further strengthening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the relations between Bến Tre and Chinese partners, he stressed.

Consul General of China in HCM City Wei Huaxiang said he hopes the two sides' businesses connect to promote the export of coconut via official channels and focus on building brands of agricultural products of Việt Nam, in the Chinese market. He also urged them to expand cooperation in tourism, science and technology.

Businesses in Bến Tre raised difficulties and challenges they face and proposed support so that they can set up partnerships and sign more consumption contracts with Chinese firms.

Chairman of the Bến Tre Business Association Trần Văn Đức said that local enterprises are making efforts to export their products to China via official channels.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Bến Tre’s export turnover to China reached over US$360 million, in 2021-22, up 18.42 per cent per year, and accounting for 10-15 per cent of the province’s total export value.

The province has so far developed six value chains for its products, including coconut, fruit trees (green-skin pomelo, rambutan, longan), seedlings and ornamental flowers, pigs, cattle, and shrimp.

Coconut is one of the key crops of Bến Tre, with a total area of over 78,000ha and an output of about 800 million coconuts per year. The locality has 17,293ha of coconut meeting organic standards, accounting for 22.2 per cent of the total area. — VNS