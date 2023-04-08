Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Seminole County

Donalsonville, GA (April 7, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Seminole County, GA. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 7, 2023. One man was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies received minor injuries during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that Wolfgang Espinosa, Jr., age 25, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, had been arrested the previous night after a car crash and subsequent DUI charge. He was being taken to the Seminole County Jail earlier the next morning when he was able to get away from deputies and steal a patrol vehicle parked at the jail.

Deputies chased Espinosa and once they caught up to him on Hwy 84, a deputy was attempting to get him out of the stolen patrol vehicle. Espinosa and the deputy struggled and during the struggle, the deputy shot him. Espinosa was shot once but was able to drive off again. At the second stop, he fought several deputies while still resisting arrest. Espinosa was then tased without effect and was able to take a taser from a deputy. Espinosa was eventually restrained and arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.