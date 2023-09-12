Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Forest Park

Forest Park, GA (September 11, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Forest Park, Georgia. The Forest Park Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 11, 2023. One man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates at about 12:15 p.m., Forest Park Police Department officers were responding to a report of a carjacking in Jonesboro. Officers later learned that the man driving the stolen vehicle crashed the car on Jonesboro Road. As officers responded to the area, they encountered a man walking down the roadway carrying two firearms. Officers gave commands for the man to drop the firearms, but the man began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the man. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The man who died will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 68th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.