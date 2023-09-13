Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting Death of Dublin Man

9/12/23 Update:

The GBI has arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of Richard Collins, of Dublin.

Roshoun Jenkins, age 32, of Dublin, charged with felony murder, 4 counts of aggravated assault – arrested September 11, 2023.

Ira Dale Munn, age 32, of Dublin, charged with felony murder, armed robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault - arrested September 11, 2023

Dominique Tucker, age 30, of Dublin, charged with felony murder, armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault - arrested September 12, 2023

GBI Investigates Shooting Death of Dublin Man

Dublin, Georgia- (September 4, 2023) – On Monday, September 4, 2023, at about 2:00 a.m., the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI for assistance with a death investigation on E. Jackson Street in Dublin, GA, near ACES Lounge, 120 E. Jackson Street Dublin, Laurens County, GA. Richard Collins, age 29, of Dublin, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The investigation shows that three other people were also hit by gunfire.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for next steps.