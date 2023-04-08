[Professionalism Development] IPIM and MICE Sector Jointly Discuss on Professional Improvement

MACAU, April 8 - To assist Macao in developing its MICE industry in the policy direction of market-orientation and specialisation, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and representatives of five MICE business associations and six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises held a meeting, and visited some of the large exhibition venues and design expositions, jointly planning on the work deployment related to upgrading MICE software facilities and design quality of MICE events, in the pursuit of the specialisation of the MICE industry. The relevant representatives from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone also attended the meeting.

A series of measures to enhance the specialisation of MICE industry

At the meeting, IPIM’s representative proposed teaming up with the MICE sector to further enhance their ability of exhibition and curation through a number of arrangements and suggestions, for the purpose of effectively building Macao into one of the most ideal destinations for MICE events in Asia. The specific work plans include: 1. Providing more training programmes on exhibition curation and booth design in partnership with professional institutions; 2. Organising observation and learning activities related to exhibition design in a regular basis; 3. Adding booth design into the procurement assessment criteria for the MICE events hosted by IPIM; and 4. Suggesting the MICE industry to set up booth design awards in large exhibitions in Macao.

The representatives of Macao’s MICE sector agreed to the above planning, and pointed out that organising the MICE sector to join the observation activities on large international exhibitions and MICE facilities, and providing opportunities to learn about innovative design ideas can effectively improve the curation and design level of MICE events, adding that on-site observation and learning activities could be conducted in a more targeted manner to further integrate with the international exhibition curation and design mode. The MICE sector will also strengthen the exchanges and co-operation with international and domestic experts, which will be conducive to the introduction of cutting-edge MICE technologies. Furthermore, it is hoped that IPIM can coordinate various resources for better publicity, and improve the reputation of Macao MICE industry worldwide.