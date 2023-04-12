Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Offers Two Wine Tasting Experiences Without Reservations

Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. invites guests to indulge in unique wine tasting experiences showcasing their handcrafted wines in a stunning New England vineyard
We are thrilled to offer both Classic and Premium Wine Tasting options, each with its own distinctive selection of wines”
— Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co
PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is proud to announce that they offer two unique wine tasting options for guests to enjoy without reservations. Visitors can choose between the Classic Wine Tasting and the Premium Wine Tasting, both of which include five different wines and a souvenir stemless wine glass.
With over 10 years of experience in handcrafting exceptional wines and ciders, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The winery is now taking its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to a new level with these two distinct wine tasting options.
"Our wine tastings are the perfect way to experience the unique flavors and aromas of our exceptional wines," said Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. "We are thrilled to offer both Classic and Premium Wine Tasting options, each with its own distinctive selection of wines, to ensure our guests have a memorable experience."
The Classic Wine Tasting includes Riverbend (Cayuga), Sunset (Riesling), Rozy (Pinot Noir), Rosso (Marquette & Merlot), and Ruby (Merlot) varietals. The Premium Wine Tasting includes Brilliance (Sauvignon Blanc), White Select (Chardonnay), Splash (Rose), Old Country (Malbec), and Red Select (Cabernet Sauvignon) varietals. Guests can also add an additional tasting of classic wines for just $1.00 each or premium wines for $2.00 each.
At Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co., guests can savor the exquisite flavors of some of the best wines and ciders in the region while enjoying the picturesque vineyard surroundings. Whether planning a day trip, special occasion or just looking for a relaxing afternoon with friends, the winery's wine tasting experiences offer something for everyone.
For more information about Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.'s wine tasting experiences, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com or call (860) 342-1999.
Rosanna Singer
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
+1 860-342-1999 email us here
