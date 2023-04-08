YHSGR Launch Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Certification Program To Raise The Standards For Real Estate Agents In California
The program, which took place on April 7th, was well-attended by YHSGR real estate agents and broker associates in California, who received crucial training, tools, and insights necessary to make their services more effective and consumer-friendly. With the real estate market becoming increasingly competitive, YHSGR recognizes the importance of providing its agents with the necessary skills and resources to stand out and stay ahead of the curve.
"Common Problems Homeowners Face today include: Last minute re-negotiations based on the home inspector’s findings; Buyers walking away after a home inspection because there may be a problem that had not been previously mentioned, Possible legal disclosure-related problems after the sale; After Buyer Takes Possession, if something breaks, Buyer may want the previous Seller to Cover the Repair; After Buyer takes possession, if they are not satisfied with their home purchase, they may take it out on the previous seller.," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "OUR SOLUTION… “Certified pre-Owned Home” The Best Home with The Greatest Peace of Mind, where Buyer Gets… Home Warranty, A Pre-Inspection Report by Licensed Certified Home Inspector, and Our Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee: If Buyer is Not Satisfied With Their Home Purchase, We’ll Buy It Back or Sell It For Free (buyer’s choice)*”
Topics covered during the certification program included best practices for conducting home inspections, understanding home warranties, and insights into the latest trends and developments in the real estate industry. Attendees also learned the importance of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) designation, which helps agents to better market homes and provide more value to their clients.
Held at the company's Los Angeles headquarters, the certification program was an outstanding success. YHSGR plans to roll out similar training and development initiatives in the future to further strengthen the skills and competencies of its agents to better serve their clients.
"We're delighted to bring the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) certification program to our agents and team members at YHSGR," said Lori Hintz, the managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Our agents are the backbone of our business, and we believe in investing in their success through innovative training and development initiatives."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty general manager Anita Witecki added, “Every Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Certified Pre-Owned Home™ is thoroughly pre-inspected by a certified home inspector. Buyer provided with the detailed report from the certified home inspector prior to purchase. In addition, Buyer Will receive a 12 Month Limited Home Owners Warranty. In addition to that, Buyer received a Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty exclusive 24-Month Buy-Back Guarantee, wherein if you’re not happy with your home purchase we will buy it back or sell it for free.”
The Certified Pre-Owned Home (CPO) program offered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty provides several benefits to consumers. Firstly, the pre-listing home inspection services carried out by experts gives the buyer confidence in the property they are considering buying, potentially increasing the likelihood of a sale. Moreover, home warranties offered through the program provide added protection for buyers, ensuring that they won't be left with unexpected costs if something goes wrong after the purchase. Oftentimes, buyers feel overwhelmed when looking to purchase a home, and the CPO program provides pre-qualified and motivated buyers, simplifying the process for both buyers and sellers. With the comprehensive marketing and effective pricing, the CPO program helps home sellers sell their property in a timely manner. All in all, the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CPO program provides peace-of-mind for both the buyer and the seller, ensuring a seamless transaction that benefits both parties.
For more information on Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.CaliforniaCertifiedPreOwnedHome.com
