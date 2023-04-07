Archery clinic to be held April 16 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – An increasing number of people are becoming interested in archery for hunting and for recreational target shooting.

People who are interested in learning more about the basics of archery should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning Archery” on April 16 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program will be from 3-5 p.m. The Dalton Range is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190155

At this program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will cover bow nomenclature and shooting techniques. Program participants will have an opportunity to test their skills on the Dalton Range’s static archery range. People can use archery equipment provided by the Dalton Range or bring their own bow to the program. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.