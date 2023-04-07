Jim Oros Jr., A Leading Workers' Compensation Attorney, Is Blazing In Birmingham, Alabama

Jim Oros Jr., the founder of Oros & Associates Lawfirm, is a well-known Birmingham attorney representing workers' compensation clients.

Jim Oros Jr. with Oros & Associates is a prominent Birmingham Workers' Compensation Lawyer passionate about advising, representing, and defending clients against large insurance companies. He specializes in Workers' Compensation but also provides clients with Personal Injury legal counsel.

Jim Oros Jr. has assisted injured individuals with workers' compensation claims in Alabama for over 30 years. He has also served among the group of lawyers and individuals in the mid 1990s that redrafted portions of the Alabama Workers' Compensation Act. Jim's extensive professional experience and dedication to effective counseling have earned him a reputation for excellence.

"At Oros & Associates, we strive to treat our clients with the dignity and respect they deserve. Our proven record of success, experience, and knowledge ensure we can resolve cases for the maximum value," affirms Jim Oros Jr.

Worker's compensation is a crucial safety net for hourly workers, providing financial support in case of a workplace injury. Workers' compensation is insurance that provides cash benefits and/or medical care for workers who are injured or become ill as a direct result of their job.

According to Oros & Associates website, to be eligible for workers' compensation payments, employees must work for businesses covered by the applicable legislation, and both full-time and part-time employees are eligible. An employee injured or killed in an accident can seek workers' compensation benefits.

Furthermore, whether an employee acted within the scope of their employment during the accident is a critical factor in collecting workers' compensation benefits. The Alabama case law defines when employment ends.

"The goal of Workers' Compensation law is to provide injured workers with the financial means to recover their losses and make ends meet. We will fight to obtain the compensation rightfully owed to you," explains Jim

"Mr. Oros is a trustworthy, professional, and competent skilled Attorney. He cares about his clients and works diligently to ensure they receive the justice they deserve. He is an excellent Lawyer and an honest person. When you retain Mr. Oros as your attorney, you have also received a good friend."

"Jim is an outstanding lawyer, competent. Jim has a great command of the law and is very thorough. He is detail oriented and does not waste time. I am happy with the outcome of my case."

"Jim handled a case for me with a local grocery chain. Not only was I pleased with the outcome, but I was very pleased with how Jim and his firm represented me. They were steadfast and focused on doing the best for me but not at the cost of doing anything questionable or unethical, which is most important to me."

Conclusion

Jim Oros Jr. with Oros & Associates takes pride in listening to clients' situations and provides a personal approach to each case. They are Alabama's trusted workers' compensation Attorneys at Law.

Please visit the website below for a free consultation or case evaluation. A team member would be glad to assist and answer any questions.

