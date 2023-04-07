MAPS Science 2023 Convention Selects Media Partner

Keith Fiveson's The Mindfulness Experience Podcast

Port Washington, NY - April 7, 2023 - The Mindfulness Experience podcast announces that it has been selected as a media partner and will provide coverage for the MAPS 2023 Convention on June 19-23, 2023, in Denver, CO.

With over 300 speakers, many insights and findings will be discovered at the Colorado Convention Center’s seven stages. Keith Fiveson is the author and host of The Mindfulness Experience podcast. The speaker interviews and podcasts will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the event that will help attendees deepen their understanding of psychedelic science.

The MAPS Convention will take place over five days of conference and four days of community, where attendees can explore the future of entheogenic science through informative talks, valuable workshops, exciting events, and marketplace opportunities.

Fiveson said: “I am thrilled to be chosen as a media representative for this amazing event! Attendees can access a diverse range of experts from across seven stages in the Colorado Convention Center, making it one-of-a-kind in terms of content and opportunity for learning about entheogens and the science behind them.”

The convention will draw attendees from all backgrounds, including scientists, researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, students, and more. It promises to provide a platform for collaboration between academics and industry professionals while offering insights into entheogens’ potential therapeutic applications in mental health care.

The MAPS 2023 Convention promises an unforgettable experience with its unique blend of education and entertainment for all ages. With Keith Fiveson covering this groundbreaking event, you can look forward to seeing what incredible discoveries come from this inspiring gathering!

FOR MORE EVENT INFORMATION

Media Contact: PS2023@kcsa.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Work Mindfulness Institute - The Mindfulness Experience Podcast

Contact Person: Keith Fiveson

Email: Send Email

Phone: 917-952-9662

Country: United States

Website: http://www.workmindfulness.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: MAPS Science 2023 Convention Selects Media Partner