Clickher, the Curated Beauty and Fashion App, Helps Fashionistas Refresh Their Beauty and Fashion Closets This Spring

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is providing fashionistas with an arsenal of great tips on new fashion and beauty finds to sport this spring with the launch of its Spring Refresh Lookbook. Clickher’s team of curators search the web to find those little-known trends and ideas for fashion enthusiasts to refresh their style and closet this spring. As fashion mavens from coast-to-coast embark on the annual spring-cleaning tradition, they can search Clickher’s algorithm-free feed by downloading the app, tapping the filter icon, and choosing “Spring Refresh.”
“We are on a mission to help beauty and fashion fanatics purge their closets to make room for the latest fashion and beauty trends this spring,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “Clickher’s Spring Refresh Lookbook is a great one-stop-shop resource to find this season’s go-to make-up trends, the ‘it’ colors to integrate into your wardrobe and how to style the latest trends to look on-point. Clickher is here to make fashion and beauty trends easy and accessible for all women this spring.”
Highlighted Tips and Spring Trends from Clickher’s Spring Refresh Lookbook include:
• Grab a Jacket – The ultimate list of evergreen spring jackets you can use all year from blogger Pumps and Pushups uncovered by Clickher Curator Kasey
• Season’s Hottest Color – Green is a hot spring color according to this blog post by Wardrobe Oxygen spotted by Clickher Curator Gaby
• Back to Basics – Clickher Curator Kasey uncovered this roundup of five basics to invest in this spring by blogger Belle of the Ball (https://belleoftheballblog.com)
Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is powered by a diverse team of real women from around the U.S. that search the web and social networks for tips, and trends that you might miss in the flood of social feeds. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
Clickher is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 250,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
