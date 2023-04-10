Pranav Arora Included in L.A. Weekly's Prestigious "40 Under 40" List for 2023

Chairman and CEO of JMTD Holdings, Pranav Arora, has recently been featured in LA Weekly’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list
This recognition is a testament to the incredible teams I work with at JMTD Holdings, Just Funky, Stunned Mind and The Arora Foundation."”
— Pranav Arora
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pranav Arora, a Boca Raton based entrepreneur, has been named to the prestigious "40 Under 40" list by L.A. Weekly. The list honors 40 of the countries most influential and inspiring professionals under the age of 40.
"I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized among such exceptional professionals," said Arora. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible teams I work with at JMTD Holdings, Just Funky, Stunned Mind and The Arora Foundation. I am grateful for their dedication and passion, which has allowed us to make a significant impact in our respective fields."
The "40 Under 40" list is an annual feature in L.A. Weekly, highlighting the countries most influential and inspiring professionals. This year's list includes entrepreneurs, activists, artists, and more, all of whom have made a positive impact.
Arora is a serial entrepreneur, investor and venture capitalist who has a proven track record of success across various industries. At just 16 years old, he started his first company and transformed it into a million-dollar business. Today, Arora runs JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm that provides capital and value-added partnerships to industry-leading companies, and is the Head of Division at Just Funky, a premier manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise.
Additionally, Arora founded Stunned Mind in 2015, an e-commerce companies. He is also a Partner at ILG Property Investors and PSSR Holdings and serves as Chairman of the Board for The Arora Foundation and Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Just Funky Foundation.
To learn more about Arora, please visit pranavarora.com.
About Pranav Arora
Pranav Arora is a passionate entrepreneur, investor and venture capitalist with a wealth of experience in the business, media and finance industries. His companies have achieved significant success, and his philanthropic efforts have made a tangible impact on the lives of children in need. Pranav's dedication to innovation and growth continues to drive him as he pursues new ventures and collaborations.
About LA Weekly
Founded in 1978 by an investment group that included actor Michael Douglas, L.A. Weekly is the nation’s mostly widely read alt-weekly, with well over 4 million active users visiting laweekly.com each month.
The Weekly is also an important journalistic force in Southern California. Weekly reporter Christine Pelisek broke the story of the “Grim Sleeper” serial killer, a true-crime blockbuster that was later optioned into a Lifetime TV movie. Our writers have dominated the L.A. Press Club’s Journalist of the Year awards year after year. Nationally, the Weekly has won more awards from the Association of Alternative Newsmedia than any other publication in the country. And in 2007 it became the first newspaper to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for restaurant criticism.
L.A. Weekly not only engages readers in print and online but on social media channels and the streets of the city with some of L.A.’s best live events.
