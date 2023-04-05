Pranav Arora Receives "High Impact Award" and Named One Of The Most Innovative Companies & CEOs Of 2023

Wildmag, a leading business magazine, has named Pranav Arora as the Most Innovative CEO of 2023. The award, known as the Wildmag 'High Impact Award', recognizes the most innovative companies and CEOs of the year, which also incudes Elon Musk, as well as many others.
Pranav Arora, the founder and CEO of JMTD Holdings and Head of Division at Just Funky. His passion for problem-solving and his constant pushing of the products he creates and the services he offers to the next level. He has previously been acknowledged for his innovativeness, strong company culture, and boundary-pushing contributions to the various industries he’s involved in. He is consistently thinking up new business ideas and doing whatever it takes to bring them to life. He has been credited with revolutionizing the way businesses operate, introducing new technologies and strategies that have enabled companies to become more efficient and profitable.
Pranav Arora has been praised for his commitment to innovation and his ability to think outside the box. He has been recognized for his ability to identify and implement new technologies that have enabled businesses to become more efficient and profitable.
Pranav Arora said, “I am honored to receive this award from Wildmag. Innovation is at the heart of everything I do and I am proud to be recognized for my efforts. I am committed to continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and to helping businesses become more successful.”
About Wild Mag
WILD is for those going against the grain, swimming upstream, standing boldly in the arena, asking the hard questions and doing the prickly work – on themselves and the way they create their lives.
About Pranav Arora
The experience, drive, passion, and depth of knowledge Pranav Arora contributes to the business, media, and finance industries is unmatched. Pranav is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and venture capitalist with a proven track record of success. At just 16-years-old, he not only started his first company, but transformed it into a million-dollar business. This would set the precedent for all of his future ventures.
Pranav Arora is the CEO of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm that offers capital and value-added partnerships to world-class, industry-leading companies. JMTD Holdings works closely with their clients' finance teams, research specialists, and marketing teams to create and execute influential growth strategies that heighten their competitiveness and profitability. Pranav uses his sharp skillset and business acumen to develop funding strategies and plans for customer acquisition.
