Pranav Arora Receives "High Impact Award" and Named One Of The Most Innovative Companies & CEOs Of 2023

Pranav Arora The Most Innovative Companies and CEOs of 2023 Pranav Arora Boca Raton

Pranav Arora, was recently honored with the “High Impact Award” and named one of the most innovative companies and CEOs of 2023 alongside Elon Musk.

I am honored to receive this award from Wildmag. Innovation is at the heart of everything I do and I am proud to be recognised for my efforts.” — Pranav Arora