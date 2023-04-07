Family, Scout Values Shape Visiting Judge

Third District Judge Mark Miller heard his first Supreme Court oral argument on Wednesday.

Judge Mark Miller has a lifelong commitment to helping people. He learned it from his parents and has developed it across decades in the boy scout community and the legal profession.

The Third District Court of Appeals judge became a lawyer because he wanted to assist others the same way his parents did throughout their Stark County community – volunteering for their church, handy work at a neighbor’s home, and coaching youth sports.

“Whenever someone needed something, they never said no,” said Judge Miller.

The judge began his legal career as a Third District law clerk, and later moved to Hancock County to be the assistant prosecutor. It was the start of a 28-year commitment to that community, advancing to elected prosecutor, Findlay Municipal Court judge, and, since 2021, on the Third District bench representing 16 counties in central and northwest Ohio.

On Wednesday, Judge Miller’s public service extended to all Ohioans as a first-time visiting judge for the Supreme Court of Ohio. His case – State v. Schilling – examines sex offender registration requirements after a trial court error. Judge Miller sat for Justice Joseph T. Deters, who recused himself. According to the Ohio Constitution, if there is a justice recusal, the chief justice selects an appellate court judge to sit on the Supreme Court for the designated case.

“It’s an exciting honor and tremendous responsibility to be part of decisions that impact the entire state,” said Judge Miller.

He knows the importance of preparation for each case in making informed decisions that affect people’s lives. It comes from the boy scout motto, “Be prepared.” He started as a cub scout and graduated to eagle scout as a teen. As an adult, he became a troop leader and council president – comparable to a board president for a 13-county region.

“It’s always fun to help kids through the program, to see them grow and mature into modern citizens,” Judge Miller said.

He is most proud of being a father, with two adult daughters Emma and Katy, and his son C.J. who was also a scout, and is now in college. The values and commitment Judge Miller learned from his parents, through scouting, and in the legal profession are now part of his children, so they can pass them onto others.

“Everyone’s goal should be to help out others along the way,” Judge Miller said.