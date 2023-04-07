Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,735 in the last 365 days.

Autoflow introduces advanced automation for auto repair shops to collect more reviews and attract new customers

Autoflow's platform allows businesses to customize the timing, audience filters, and method of communication for prompting customers for reviews to ensure that genuine and timely feedback is received.”
— Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto repair shops can now effortlessly capture customer feedback and generate online reviews that showcase their expertise and commitment to exceptional customer service through Autoflow’s recently launched marketing module feature, built to promote repeat business and ensure that customers receive relevant, helpful reminders and follow-ups.

In addition to sending a text message after the customer visit through Autoflow’s text manager communication platform, shops can now send additional follow-up messages via text or email that will prompt authentic reviews on sites like Google and Facebook. Follow-up messages include a link to a mobile-friendly landing page, which allows customers to choose from social review sites that have been preselected by the shop.

“At Autoflow, we understand the value of online reviews for businesses and recognize that every auto repair shop has unique needs when it comes to collecting them. With our innovative marketing module, we have empowered our clients to tailor their review collection process to their specific requirements. Our platform allows businesses to customize the timing, audience filters, and method of communication to prompt customers for reviews to ensure that genuine and timely feedback is received,” explains Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing. “We are dedicated to providing our clients with the flexibility and control they need to establish and maintain a stellar online reputation.”

To learn more about implementing Autoflow’s marketing module and how it can impact your business, customer service, and online reputation, visit https://autoflow.com/reviews/ or call (469) 202-4090.

See Autoflow's recently launched marketing module quickly explained here: https://youtu.be/K50GjXPV1x8.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits
---
Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

Chan Patel
Autoflow (formerly autotext.me)
+1 469-701-2321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Marketing Module Quick Start

You just read:

Autoflow introduces advanced automation for auto repair shops to collect more reviews and attract new customers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more