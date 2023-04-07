Autoflow introduces advanced automation for auto repair shops to collect more reviews and attract new customers

Autoflow's platform allows businesses to customize the timing, audience filters, and method of communication for prompting customers for reviews to ensure that genuine and timely feedback is received.” — Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto repair shops can now effortlessly capture customer feedback and generate online reviews that showcase their expertise and commitment to exceptional customer service through Autoflow’s recently launched marketing module feature, built to promote repeat business and ensure that customers receive relevant, helpful reminders and follow-ups.

In addition to sending a text message after the customer visit through Autoflow’s text manager communication platform, shops can now send additional follow-up messages via text or email that will prompt authentic reviews on sites like Google and Facebook. Follow-up messages include a link to a mobile-friendly landing page, which allows customers to choose from social review sites that have been preselected by the shop.

“At Autoflow, we understand the value of online reviews for businesses and recognize that every auto repair shop has unique needs when it comes to collecting them. With our innovative marketing module, we have empowered our clients to tailor their review collection process to their specific requirements. Our platform allows businesses to customize the timing, audience filters, and method of communication to prompt customers for reviews to ensure that genuine and timely feedback is received,” explains Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing. “We are dedicated to providing our clients with the flexibility and control they need to establish and maintain a stellar online reputation.”

About Autoflow

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

