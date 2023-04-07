Balm of Gilead's Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream Named "Best for Healing Skin Conditions" by US Weekly Magazine

Balm of Gilead's Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream is enriched with essential oils and vitamins and nourishes sensitive skin and ailments such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. With thousands of satisfied customers testifying to its effectiveness, Balm of Gilead invites everyone to try their products and experience the benefits of Manuka Honey in their skincare routine.

Balm of Gilead, a family-owned business, has recently been chosen by US Weekly magazine as the "Best for Healing Skin Conditions" for 2023. The company was established in 2013 when the founders stumbled upon the benefits of tallow-based skin care while making a baby balm for a friend's newborn.

Today, Balm of Gilead products are in hundreds of stores across North America and are well-known amongst the autoimmune community and those suffering from eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. The company's products are scientifically formulated to moisturize skin deeper, with rich emollients uniquely compatible with our skin. It is ideal for people with heightened autoimmunity and nutrient-dense with vitamins, making them a natural and effective moisturizer for sensitive skin.

The company's Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream has a proprietary blend of essential oils, including Manuka, Bergamot, Tea Tree, Frankincense, Eucalyptus, and Geranium. This cream can deeply nourish sensitive skin and help those with eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

The Manuka Honey and Oil infusion is soothing to those with dry and itchy skin, making it safe for everyone, regardless of age or gender. The cream is AIP-friendly and can be used for all skin types. It is made with New Zealand's exclusive Manuka honey (MGO 573+) and enriched with vitamins A, C, D, E, and K to foster additional skin nourishment. It is abundant in antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for anti-aging care.

Balm of Gilead's Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream is non-irritating, relieves eczema, foot fungus, and other ailments, and heals rashes, red patches, flaky skin, and flaky skin inflammation. It softens and moisturizes dry skin on the face and feet and contains antibacterial properties to help reduce scarring. Although it may be expensive for some users, thousands of satisfied customers have testified to the cream's effectiveness in naturally soothing and relieving dry, itchy skin.

A Kindle customer said, “My daughter has eczema, and I have tried many products. This product was the first that did not burn when I applied it to her skin. She even let me put it on her face, which was surprising cause she would run away. My daughter likes the scent, and it doesn't linger. Her skin is not red or dry, and her prone areas are clearer without using her steroid cream. I wish it were a bigger jar but worth it for my daughter.”

The company's commitment to purity, detail, and product innovation has been critical to its success. All products are manufactured in their facility, based in the US, meticulously proving every batch. Balm of Gilead invites people to try their products and experience the benefits of their Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream in their skincare routine.

Media Contact

Balm of Gilead

Michael Bailey

United States