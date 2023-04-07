RTC inmate dies at hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-30)

April 7, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Francisco Luna #214957, age 55, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Mr. Luna’s sentence began on May 16, 2022. He was serving a four to six year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Mr. Luna was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

