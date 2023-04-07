Submit Release
RTC inmate dies at hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-30)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


CONTACT Dawn-Renee Smith, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5721 | dawnrenee.smith@nebraska.gov


April 7, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Francisco Luna #214957, age 55, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Mr. Luna’s sentence began on May 16, 2022. He was serving a four to six year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Mr. Luna was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

