Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon receives the Fowpal and Dr. Hong's mini Golden Bell for his promotion of peace and love

— Ambassador Dr Hugues Sanon
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATE, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), Cojep International, Foundation for a Drug Free World and many other organizations hosted the "2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace” and bell ringing ceremonies at the Prestigious National Press Club, Holeman Lounge & First Amendment Lounge on March 28, 2023 to celebrate the fourth International Day of Conscience and pray for people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes and other disasters in different parts of the world.
During the ceremony, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, diplomats and leaders of various organizations prayed for peace in the world and shared their wishes for the world.
A total of 11 influential leaders rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and made wishes for peace, and prayed for the world: Ambassador Bocchit Edmond of Haiti to the United States, Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, Walter Kirkland, director of the Golf Tournament and founder of 100 Black Men of PG County, Patricia Watts, director of Technology Engagements at Department of State, Dr. Tommie Thompson, president of Bazilio Cobb Associates; Dr. Keith E. Rolle, founder and president of Royal Ambassador Ministries; Manuel Oancia, president, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights; Nilima Mehra, executive producer of Global Television Network Inc; Jan du Plain, founder of Du Plain Global Enterprises and a liaison to over 190 embassies; Dr. Samuel N Jacobs-Abbey, executive director of Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies; Hershel Daniels Jr., chairman of Friends of the African Union, have all rang the Bell of Peace.
During the press conference, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, the founder and president of fowpal presented a special Mini Golden Bell of Peace and Love to Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, COJEP's Special Envoy for International Relations at the UN for his promotion of peace, love and conscience and for his longtime friendship and partnership with Fowpal. https://youtu.be/YTtmqBpJ4vs
Ambassador Hugues Sanon said, "I am very honored to be the recipient of this special mini Golden Bell from Fowpal and from my mentor and good friend, Dr. Hong; after 20 years of humanitarian service and traveling to many countries in the world on humanitarian missions, in 2019, Dr. Hong and Fowpal gave me the opportunity to Ring the Fowpal's Bell of peace during the United Nations general assembly and that i became the 368th Bell Ringer in the world. Ever since, I became more inspired and more empowered to continue to help others; and since then, I have worked closely with FOWPAL staff and Dr. Hong to promote love and peace and I have also identified many influential leaders and bring them to Fowpal to be inspired, to Ring the Bell and receive the conscience clocks and to be empowered to continue to do more".
During the event, Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon received many other Awards, included President Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award, an Honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy In Religious Studies (D.P.RS.) another honorary degree of Doctor of Foreign Mission Ministries (D.FM.M) from the Kings Cross Bible College and the Global Humanitarian Leadership Award from FDWA/COJEP not to mention certificate of special recognition from Daniele J Mackee, governor of Rhode Island and Gregg M. Amore, the Secretary of the State of Rhode Island. https://youtu.be/mKfnPGVvAcY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL2LHvVJm4I
Dr. Hong also presented mini Golden Bells of World Peace and Love to Dr. Charles Olawole, president of the Pan African Unity Summit Group; and Mayor A. Cross, City of Glenarden, Maryland who have previously rung the bell and have worked closely with FOWPAL to promote love and peace.
Dr. Hong presented certificates of honor for cultural exchange to several leaders, including Rev. Dr. Charles Waters, pastor and founder of Word of Faith Christian Center, and Dr. Richard Myles, president, founder & CEO of Minor Football League.
Dr. Hong presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to a number of leaders, including Don McNeal, an international lawyer; Dave Naves, retired NASA engineer and Harlem Globetrotter; Dr. David Nash, the founding dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health; Gabriel Njinimbot, a candidate for the U.S. Congress Member; Dr. Roshanne Allen, founder of Red Line Industries; Todd Carson, Senior Associate Director at the Wharton School; Rod Joseph, a candidate for US Senate; Hans Garry Dorlean, a journalist and radio personality.
FOWPAL also presented hopeful and inspiring songs, dances, and martial arts presentations, such as “A Female Knight-errant’s True Sentiments,” "We Can Change the World" and "Happiness Is Everywhere," conveying the energy of "happiness, love and peace" to the world, which touched the audience members’ hearts and received enthusiastic applause.
Events that lead to ambassador Hugues Sanon's nomination to receive many humanitarian Awards:
During the drastic hurricane that heated Haiti, 1n 2018, Dr. Hugues Sanon donated a 40' feet humanitarian container worth of $300,000 dollars to the department of Artibonite, Haiti and teamed up with Haiti's Senator Carl Murat Cantave and Senator Youri Latortue and many other local leaders to distribute the humanitarian goods to the needy in many cities in the department of Artibonite, Haiti. At the same time, he also donated more than one thousand toys and food/drinks and teamed up with Mayor Ziky Decelmond in Acul du Nord, Haiti to host a cultural activity for the kids in the North of Haiti.
During the drastic January 2010 earthquake that heated Haiti Ambassador Hugues Hugues Sanon, was amongst the very first team of people who landed in Haiti to assist those who were affected by the earthquake. At that time, he distributed tents, medical supplies, hygiene kits, food and clothes to hundreds of people. In October, 2016, he donated a $500,000 dollars’ worth of Humanitarian supplies to Haiti after Hurricane Matthew and teamed up with Haiti leaders to distribute humanitarian aid to the people of the south of Haiti. He also distributed more than 100,000 agricultural seeds to several cities in Haiti to produce food for the people.
Ambassador Hugues Sanon has also donated humanitarian aid to Mexico, Congo, San Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua and partnered with local leaders of these states to distribute humanitarian aids to the people in affected areas during natural disasters.
About Ambassador Dr. Hugues Hugues:
Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon (D.H), (D.P.RS.), (D.FM.M) is a global motivational speaker, global Peace Ambassador, public advocate, international goodwill ambassador who is well-respected for his outstanding humanitarian work and his contribution to the world of peace.
To empower his humanitarian work, at Harvard University, he studied “Humanitarian response to conflict and Disaster and foreign policy and U.S. public policy: social and economics. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous humanitarian missions around the globe on conflict resolution, helping reduce poverty, promoting Peace, Love and conscience and economic development.
