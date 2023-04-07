Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,500 in the last 365 days.

New Vending Machines to Provide Life Saving Products like Naloxone, Along with Wellness Products for District Residents

WASHINGTON, DC — DC Health, the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) and the DC Fire & Emergency Medical Services Department (Fire and EMS) have announced the rollout of a new pilot project centered around providing residents access to harm reduction vending machines intended to provide lifesaving tools such as Naloxone (Narcan) and Fentanyl strips, along with hygiene and wellness products. Similar machines have become prevalent in cities nationwide because they provide easy access to critical services that benefit the most vulnerable populations.

In October of 2021, DC Health awarded grants to two community partners, Family and Medical Counseling Services (FMCS) and HIPS, to pilot the implementation of harm reduction vending machines in DC.

Four of the six vending machines have already been placed in locations that ensure they can be accessed safely at any time of day. In cooperation with Fire and EMS, three of the vending machines have been placed outside various firehouses in the District. An additional machine has been placed at the Whitman Walker Health Center. All machines have been strategically placed in areas with higher than average rates of drug overdose and unhoused populations. The machines can be found at:

  • Engine #7: 1101 Half St. SW, Washington, DC 20024
  • Engine #33: 101 Atlantic St. SE, Washington, DC 20032
  • Engine #27: 4260 Minnesota Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019
  • Whitman Walker Health Center: 2301 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020

This pilot project will evaluate the utilization patterns and positive impact these products have on the wellbeing of vulnerable communities in the area.

###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

You just read:

New Vending Machines to Provide Life Saving Products like Naloxone, Along with Wellness Products for District Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more