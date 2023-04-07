Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Therapy Undergarments (TRO-817)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a line of undergarments that could reduce pain and swelling, so I invented this," said an inventor from Toronto, ON. "My design could be used to bring down swelling and provide comfort."

This comfortable and therapeutic payent-pending design would provide relief in areas that are often find to hard relief for. In doing so, it would enhance the wearer's comfort and allow them to relax by potentially bringing down their body temperature. As such, it is ideal for those recovering from laser hair removal, breast or buttock augmentation, or chronic pain from a condition such as arthritis. Additionally, the set of undergarments would be easy to clean and require minimal maintenance.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-817, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

