Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - Wizarre has just released Patch 0.8 and is currently in Early Access. This update adds a slew of new features and improvements to the upcoming NFT game, with the overall idea being to make it more engaging and enjoyable for players.

Wizarre Releases Patch 0.8 as the Game Continues Its Early Access Phase

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/161549_7bf693b374fa68ba_001full.jpg

What changes does this patch add?

One of the most substantial changes in Patch 0.8 is the addition of quests, which enables players to earn rewards prior to the launch of the Play & Earn system.

Moreover, the Ultimate Spell mechanic has been improved, making battles more strategic and less random. The developers have also incorporated community feedback to improve the gameplay experience for players. Another new aspect is the capacity for players to customize their Wizard's appearance with items such as hats, masks, and staffs. These customization options enable the users to personalize their Wizard and establish their own digital identities.

Wizarre's success can be attributed to an effective strategy and a supportive community. The core gameplay has also been constantly updated by the developers to keep it fresh and exciting for players. Additionally, the SCRL token's release in late 2021 was another significant factor in the game's overall success.

Ultimately, Wizarre's Patch 0.8 update introduces various new features and improvements which appear to have the potential to improve the overall gameplay experience. The game can also be downloaded from the official website and played on a variety of platforms, including desktop and mobile devices.

About Wizarre

Wizarre is an upcoming NFT game which enables players to create their own Wizard teams and battle other players in turn-based battles. The game is currently in Early Access, which allows players to test it out before its official release and provide crucial feedback to the developers in order to improve the final product.

The SCRL Token is the game's main currency, allowing players to trade Wizards, Lands, and Enhancements. It is also used for staking.

Wizarre strives to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates creative and unique NFTs within immersive gameplay.

For more information, visit Wizarre's official website as well as the Discord, Telegram, Medium, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Contacts:

Maciej Adamczyk

Chris Chodakowski

Email:

info@wizarre.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161549