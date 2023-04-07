Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,645 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Outdoor Dining And Décor Accessory (TRO-837)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient, stable and portable outdoor entertaining accessory, so I developed this," said an inventor from St. Catharines, Canada. "My invention adds style and flair to an outdoor seating while solving the problem of not having enough seating."

This stylish and functional patent-pending invention provides a portable umbrella for shade and seating while adding to the general ambience of an outdoor setting. As such, it could be ideal both for individuals who enjoy entertaining guests or family, and for the commercial restaurant and hospitality industries. Additionally, it would feature stable and durable construction while accentuating existing décor.

The original design was submitted to the Ontario sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-837, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-outdoor-dining-and-decor-accessory-tro-837-301792111.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Outdoor Dining And Décor Accessory (TRO-837)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more