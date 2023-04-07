ADAC to bring tried-and-tested training model to US public schools

Ogunquit, Maine, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADAC, education sector professionals specializing in private schools and philanthropic services to schools and other non-profit organizations, has expanded its reach into the public school sector, as it seeks to tackle the massive loss of learning inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic on students, particularly those in public schools.

Roughly 91% of K-12 students are enrolled in public educational institutions, according to data from the US Department of Education. This means that efforts to solve the educational crisis must include the public school sector.

ADAC says that the public school sector is dealing with a wide range of problems, including teaching kids with learning challenges. The company says that it can take its expertise gained from working with over 2,500 private schools across the country and apply it to the public schools that it will partner with. These include a free-market approach to best educational practices, and supporting public school leaders and teachers in teaching well and ensuring that their students are effectively learning.

"In our extensive experience working with private schools, we've had the flexibility to employ a lot of creative approaches. We would like to work with these schools and help teachers implement more creative and responsive approaches. We can bring more energy and a new vision, because we certainly have seen how these approaches worked successfully with the thousands of private schools we've worked with," says Steve Perla, President of ADAC.

One of the matters ADAC seeks to tackle is improving social-emotional learning (SEL) in public schools, noting the huge problems with social and emotional issues in schoolchildren today – such as bullying, unhealthy relationships, deteriorating mental health, and poor self-image.

ADAC CEO Tom Olson says that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a staggering magnitude of learning loss to students in the US, especially in the public school sector. This is partly caused by public schools returning to in-classroom education much later than private schools, in some cases several months later. This has had a huge negative effect on public school students, especially for grade school children, for whom outcomes of virtual classes were incomparably worse.

ADAC can help public schools revisit their curricula and see how these could be improved to make up for more than two years of lost learning. Many private schools have already implemented this, and ADAC can provide guidance to public schools in catching up, while navigating the system's more rigid structure.

"My concern about learning loss is that, fast-forward 10, 20, or 30 years, we will still be seeing effects of these school lockdowns. Only then will we be able to assess the full effect the pandemic had on the students and their futures. To address this loss of learning, we believe the public school sector is in dire need of new ideas. By expanding into this space, we can harness our experience and work with public schools to help them achieve their core mission, which is to educate kids," Olson says.

