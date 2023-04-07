Offender Walks Away from Prado Conservation Camp

CHINO–California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from Prado Conservation Camp in San Bernardino County on Friday, April 7, 2023. Casey J. Lyons, 30, was last seen at 8:50 a.m.

A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Lyons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen on camp grounds wearing orange CDCR pants and shirt.

Lyons was admitted from Shasta County on August 20, 2019, to serve five years for second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon as a second-striker. He was released to parole supervision on June 19, 2021. Lyons was admitted from Lassen County with a new term on July 22, 2022, to serve 2 years, 8 months for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person as a second-striker.

Anyone who sees Lyons or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the Prado Conservation Camp Commander at (909) 597-3917, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

