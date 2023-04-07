Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,649 in the last 365 days.

Offender Walks Away from Prado Conservation Camp

CHINO–California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from Prado Conservation Camp in San Bernardino County on Friday, April 7, 2023. Casey J. Lyons, 30, was last seen at 8:50 a.m.

A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Lyons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen on camp grounds wearing orange CDCR pants and shirt.

Lyons was admitted from Shasta County on August 20, 2019, to serve five years for second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon as a second-striker. He was released to parole supervision on June 19, 2021. Lyons was admitted from Lassen County with a new term on July 22, 2022, to serve 2 years, 8 months for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person as a second-striker.

Anyone who sees Lyons or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the Prado Conservation Camp Commander at (909) 597-3917, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Incarcerated person Casey Lyons

####

You just read:

Offender Walks Away from Prado Conservation Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more