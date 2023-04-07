Grow Macon Inc is Hosting a Free Community Garden Grand Opening Event at Their New Community Garden Saturday April 15

Grow Macon is hosting a Garden Grand Opening in East Macon on 4/15/2023 from 2-6 PM
MACON, GEORGIA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow Macon Incorporated, a non-profit organization founded by Charmiska Myers, is excited to announce the grand opening of their community garden, located at 1108 Eastview Ave, Macon, GA 31217. The event will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2-6 pm, and will feature a block party celebration.
Grow Macon Inc. is dedicated to bridging the economical, gender, and age gap in the community, using the valuable tool of a community garden to facilitate conversation. The organization's mission is to end food insecurity in East Macon, decrease crime in the community,, and re-establish the lost sense of community amongst the residents of the Eastside. This project is being made possible through private donations and a grant from the Macon Violence Prevention Program.
Charmiska Myers, a lifelong resident of East Macon, strongly believes that the community garden will serve as a transformative force, providing a platform for residents to come together, build relationships, and work towards a common goal. She envisions the garden not just as a source of fresh produce, but also as a catalyst for fostering a sense of community pride, purpose, and ownership. Charmiska firmly believes that a strong and united community is the key to reducing violence and creating a brighter future for East Macon.
"We believe that this community garden will serve as a powerful tool to bring our neighborhood together, providing not just fresh produce, but also a sense of pride, accomplishment, and unity. We hope that this garden will serve as a symbol of hope and a reminder that we are all in this together." - Charmiska Myers, Founder of Grow Macon Incorporated.
The grand opening of the community garden will be a family-friendly event featuring food, music, games, and activities for all ages. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the garden, meet the volunteers and staff, and learn more about the mission and services of Grow Macon Inc.
To make a donation or for more information about the grand opening of the community garden, please contact Charmiska Myers at growmaconnpo@gmail.com or (478)-216-8447.
