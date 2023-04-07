InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cooler (TLS-347)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved cooler design that protected valuables and food items from getting wet, so I invented this," said an inventor from Port St. Lucie, FL. "My design protects personal items from the ice and water contained in the cooler."

This durable, practical and convenient patent-pending device differs from traditional coolers in that it provides a way to keep valuables safe within the cooler as well as keeping perishable food items cool without sustaining water damage. This easy to use design, if manufactured, could provide a useful accessory for beach-goers, picnickers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

