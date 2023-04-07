InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Structural Pillar or Foundational System (TRO-814)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier and quicker foundation system for buildings, decks, fences, signs, utility poles and any structure," said an inventor, from Hanmer, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented MONOTUBE. My design eliminates the time and labor-intensive method of using conventional tube structures, steel reinforcement and concrete pouring/setting procedures. Further, my design can instantly be built on, so no more waiting for concrete to cure."

The patent-pending invention provides a pre-assembled, load-bearing structural foundation pillar for effective support of any residential or commercial building or other structure. In doing so, it reduces the steps in installation. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, deck/fence installers, developers, maintenance crews, sign contractors/suppliers, etc. Additionally, the system is interchangeable and allows for various configurations to suit your project.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

