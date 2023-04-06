2023 US Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

The All-Navy Team women’s team finished fourth. ENS Kristen Heinzel had a strong performance, finishing 5th overall in the Women’s Elite Division. In the Master’s Divisions, the All-Navy men’s and women’s teams earned silver and bronze medals. The teams included CWO4 Jared Pohlman and CDR Nicholas Collier for the men and LCDR Christina Schreckengaust and LCDR Meaghan Foster for the women.

This year’s Armed Forces Triathlon Championship serves as a qualifying event for the Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Military Championship that will take place May 4-9, 2023 in Brive la Gaillarde, France. The All-Navy Triathlon Team, comprised of Navy and Coast Guard triathletes, will be comprised of six men and women to compete at the 2023 CISM event.

For complete race results visit, armedforcessports.defense.gov/Sports/Triathlon/2023-Armed-Forces-Triathlon-Championship.