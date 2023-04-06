Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,640 in the last 365 days.

2023 US Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

The All-Navy Team women’s team finished fourth. ENS Kristen Heinzel had a strong performance, finishing 5th overall in the Women’s Elite Division. In the Master’s Divisions, the All-Navy men’s and women’s teams earned silver and bronze medals. The teams included CWO4 Jared Pohlman and CDR Nicholas Collier for the men and LCDR Christina Schreckengaust and LCDR Meaghan Foster for the women.

This year’s Armed Forces Triathlon Championship serves as a qualifying event for the Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Military Championship that will take place May 4-9, 2023 in Brive la Gaillarde, France. The All-Navy Triathlon Team, comprised of Navy and Coast Guard triathletes, will be comprised of six men and women to compete at the 2023 CISM event.

For complete race results visit, armedforcessports.defense.gov/Sports/Triathlon/2023-Armed-Forces-Triathlon-Championship.

You just read:

2023 US Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more