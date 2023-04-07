Submit Release
Current Cyber Warriors Meet Future Cyber Warriors

 

The students were in Pensacola participating in the Navy JROTC Nationals Competition. During their visit to the Pensacola area, they also visited various military commands. The cadets learned about cyber in the Navy from Information Warfare Training Command and NIOC Pensacola on board Corry Station.

At NIOC Pensacola, the NJROTC students learned about Cyber Protection Teams (CPT) and the equipment used to conduct defensive cyberspace operations. The Cryptologic Warfare Officer Community Manager was in Pensacola for a meeting, and stopped by to speak with the students about his career experiences.

U.S. Marine Corps retired Major David Arjona, a Senior Naval Science Instructor with the Georgetown ISD Navy JROTC, spoke of the experience at NIOC Pensacola. “It was an amazing experience at Corry Station, and the cadets had a chance to take a small peek behind the scenes,” said Arjona. “ It has been another great year of drill competitions and building memories and experiences that the cadets will remember for a long time.”

NIOC Pensacola’s mission is to execute cyberspace operations and signals intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities.

For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/.

