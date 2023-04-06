Naval Special Warfare Operators Demonstrate Safety, Teamwork, Fitness to 100 Elementary Students

The COMREL brought together NSW operators and approximately 100 students to highlight safety, fitness, and teamwork among the youth.

"It's really rewarding to be here," said Cmdr. Mason Jones, an officer assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command. “The energy and camaraderie of the children during the team-building exercises made this a memorable day for everyone involved.”

NSW operators provided a fun, educational and team-building Navy SEAL physical training event for the children of Coronado Village Elementary school to foster good relations between Naval Special Warfare and the local community.

The event started with a safety brief that encouraged children to look out for their classmates and was followed by warmup exercises and calisthenics.

“It is an honor and privilege to have our hometown SEALs lead the workout today for our Village Elementary students,” said Dr. Heidi Bergener, Village Elementary School principal. “Our Village students will remember this day and how excited and proud they felt during their workout and that’s what it’s all about. Who better to lead our students than our SEAL heroes!”

Team-building exercises consisted of relay races, medicine ball pushes, and animal walks and concluded with a tug-of-war competition between different grades and the NSW operators.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces throughout the event made it all worth it,” said Jones. “Being able to interact and see them overcome adversity while cheering for their friends embodied the spirit of NSW operators.”

The event ended with a question-and-answer session where NSW operators encouraged students to consider the SEAL career path.

“It was heartwarming to observe a little girl ask if she could become a SEAL one day and tell her ‘yes’,” said Jones.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.