Discover the Power of Self-Healing: Holistic Retreat Coming to Kansas City

The Blissful Experience is a wellness retreat coming to Kansas City in late April. The retreat provides an opportunity for participants to disconnect from their daily stress and recharge in a natural setting with the support of holistic experts.
The Blissful Experience is a retreat for individuals to discover the power of self-healing through holistic practices and rejuvenating activities.
Our retreat aims to provide participants with a safe and supportive environment to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and leave feeling rejuvenated and empowered.”
— Sophia Binder
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blissful Experience is a transformative holistic retreat taking place in Kansas City from April 28-30, 2023. The retreat will consist of activities designed to help participants detach from every-day stresses to focus on mindfulness and self-healing while connecting with others. The event takes place at the beautiful and historic Milo Farms, allowing participants to enjoy a natural setting while they recharge. This retreat is a unique opportunity for individuals to experience different mindfulness and healing techniques under the guidance of expert holistic coaches.
Sophia Binder and Shannon Josendale, the event architects, felt compelled to design this retreat to help individuals reconnect to themselves. In the wake of the pandemic, many people are experiencing escalating levels of anxiety as they deal with uncertainties in the economy and continue to adjust to the long-term impacts from the events of 2020. According to a study by the American Psychological Association in late 2022, an alarming 27% of U.S. adults reported they are “so stressed they can’t function” (APA, October 2022). Binder and Josendale aim to provide a safe and caring space where individuals can take a break from the stress, experience a peaceful environment, and learn techniques they can implement into their lives to reduce stress and nurture their minds and bodies.
"We believe that taking time for oneself is crucial in this fast-paced world. Our retreat aims to provide participants with a safe and supportive environment to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and leave feeling rejuvenated and empowered," says Binder.
Josendale adds, “it's essential to prioritize self-care and allow ourselves the time and space to recharge. Our retreat is designed to offer a sanctuary where individuals can disconnect and focus on their well-being, leaving with a renewed sense of vitality and purpose. We will learn how to be more intentional when putting ourselves out there in the community and how to protect our energy more in our day-to-day lives.”
The event spans three days. Activities include meditation, yoga, cold water plunge, sound healing and Reiki to name just a few. Evening activities include a bonfire, tea ceremony, and stargazing at the observatory. On-site lodging and camping are included with the event tickets as well as fresh farm-to-table meals.
“We’re also excited to announce the Kansas City Wellness Club has joined us as a premier sponsor,” Josendale says. “They are generously providing each participant at the retreat with a 1-day pass as well as a raffle where one participant will also receive 1 coaching session, 1 energy healing session and 1 class. We’re truly honored to have the support of such a well-known member of the holistic community in Kansas City supporting our work.”
Binder and Josendale know firsthand the struggles of feeling mentally and physically drained. They turned to holistic practices to bring more balance to their lives and have both developed a passion for helping others on their journeys to self-heal. Both are now holistic practitioners with deep knowledge and expertise, including certifications as Reiki Masters, Reiki Level II, Ayurveda Wellness & Life Coach Bachelor (expected Spring 2024).
“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to meet and guide our participants on reducing stress, increasing self-love and feeling connected to their true selves. Our goal is to help others find their voice and path in life- whatever that may be,” says Binder.
Tickets can be purchased online at The Blissful Experience website or through Eventbrite.
About The Blissful Experience
The Blissful Experience is a business specializing in designing events and curating experiences to help individuals connect to their true selves and find their inner bliss. Run by two holistic experts based in Kansas City, MO, the business offers holistic services to the public through special events and cultivates a growing community through it’s Facebook™ Group “Unlock Your Inner Bliss.” The inaugural retreat for The Blissful Experience is being held April 28-30, 2023. Follow The Blissful Experience on (FaceBook – Third Eye Consciousness Healing , IG – @thirdeyeconsciousnesshealing) and learn more at the The Blissful Experience website.
