Financial Advisors Struggle to Implement Testimonial Marketing

Testimonial marketing is highly effective for building trust with consumers. The SEC now permits Financial Advisors to use testimonials in marketing, but there are stipulations.

The updates to the SEC’s marketing rule can be intimidating to financial advisors who are unsure of what they can and cannot do with regard to the use of testimonials and reviews in advertising.” — Cassie Lincoln