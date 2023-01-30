Financial Advisors Struggle to Implement Testimonial Marketing
Updates to the SEC marketing rule now allow for Financial Advisors to use testimonials in their marketing but many advisors are unsure where to start.
The updates to the SEC’s marketing rule can be intimidating to financial advisors who are unsure of what they can and cannot do with regard to the use of testimonials and reviews in advertising.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEC 206(4)-1, commonly known as the “marketing rule,” governs marketing practices for financial businesses and was updated in late 2020. These updates went into full compliance on November 4, 2022. The changes included provisions allowing financial advisors to utilize testimonials in marketing if specific guidelines and disclosures are followed. Digital Focus Advantage, a firm offering marketing and PR services to financial advisors, has observed that many advisors want to get started with using testimonials in their marketing but hesitate due to not fully understanding the complexities of the related SEC regulations as well any nuances by state.
Many businesses use positive testimonials in their marketing. These often are in the form of direct quotes, online reviews or short videos from current and past customers endorsing the business’s products and/or services. Positive testimonials are highly effective as they build trust. Many consumers will not take action without first reading a positive review on a firm, according to Search Engine Watch. This underscores the potential value financial practices can gain through implementing testimonials into their marketing programs. Digital Focus Advantage aims to help financial advisors implement testimonial marketing into their businesses through its new service offering.
“The updates to the SEC’s marketing rule can be intimidating to financial advisors who are unsure of what they can and cannot do with regard to the use of testimonials and reviews in advertising,” says Cassie Lincoln, owner of Digital Focus Advantage. “I’m excited to launch our new testimonial marketing service to help financial advisors reap the benefits as well as navigate the challenges.”
Financial advisors are often challenged as they pursue marketing their business while ensuring they comply with the complicated regulations from the SEC as well as differences by state. Digital Focus Advantage supports financial businesses in achieving their growth goals through developing marketing and PR strategies designed to be compliance approved. Because Digital Focus Advantage is solely focused on the financial services industry, they are well-versed in the unique marketing needs and requirements of advisors. This is what makes Digital Focus Advantage a leading partner for financial advisors because they offer solutions that are accessible for individual advisors as well as firms.
About Digital Focus Advantage
Digital Focus Advantage is a full-service marketing and public relations firm serving financial advisors and financial practice firms. Run by a Harvard-educated, Fortune 50-experienced strategist, the firm offers world-class digital ad campaigns, media relations, SEO and much more. Additionally, 62% of Americans say their financial planning needs improvement while only 35% seek out help from a financial advisor (Source: 2022 Northwestern Mutual Planning & Progress Study). Digital Focus Advantage helps financial advisors reach consumers who will benefit from advisory services to reach their financial goals.
