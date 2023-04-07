Interstate 29 Structure Work Scheduled in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, structure work improvements on northbound and southbound Interstate 29 are scheduled to begin between Dell Rapids and Trent.

Lane closures will be installed in the driving and passing lanes intermittently as the contractor begins grinding the roadway and bridge decks. Lane closures will continue throughout the construction season to make bridge deck repairs, replace approach slabs, place surface treatment, and replace guardrail. Motorists should expect delays through the construction zone and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The prime contractor on this $5.6 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD.

