Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,585 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Agricultural Implement for Farmers (TPL-248)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and I thought there could be a tractor attachment to prepare soil while also creating hard soil rows for establishing garden crop lanes," said an inventor, from Coal Mountain, W.V., "so I invented the TWO IN ONE. My design would eliminate the need to interrupt plowing procedures and make two runs over the same soil areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved agricultural implement for farmers. In doing so, it can be used for soil preparation and row/furrow establishment. As a result, it eliminates the need to switch plows and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for farmers, agricultural workers and rural property owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-agricultural-implement-for-farmers-tpl-248-301792089.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Agricultural Implement for Farmers (TPL-248)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more