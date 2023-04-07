Cloudsquare Announces the Rebranded Cloudsquare Broker LOS

Cloudsquare Unveils New Branding and New Features for its Salesforce-Based MCA CRM to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 07, 2023

Cloudsquare, a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner and product developer, today announced the rebranding and update of their Lending CRM Software, tailored to Merchant Cash Advance, from BrokerSuite to Cloudsquare Broker. The new brand name represents the evolution of the lending software and highlights the company's commitment to delivering innovative Salesforce solutions to its customers. Additionally, as part of their strategic initiative to enhance its market position in the FinServ industry and improve customer experience, the company has also released a new feature for Cloudsquare Broker called the API Lender Framework.

This framework provides customers with a streamlined and reliable way to integrate with lender APIs using a Salesforce best practices architecture. The API Lender Framework allows brokers to create and manage all lender submissions in one cohesive workflow and provides customers with an admin-friendly declarative way of managing otherwise complex tasks, such as adjusting field mappings, lender-specific industry mappings, and even lender file requirements.

The rebranding effort includes the redesign of the product's website, new logos, new feature releases, and marketing collateral.

