Cloudsquare Announces the Rebranded Cloudsquare Broker LOS

Cloudsquare Unveils New Branding and New Features for its Salesforce-Based MCA CRM to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- Cloudsquare, a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner and product developer, today announced the rebranding and update of their Lending CRM Software, tailored to Merchant Cash Advance, from BrokerSuite to Cloudsquare Broker. The new brand name represents the evolution of the lending software and highlights the company's commitment to delivering innovative Salesforce solutions to its customers. Additionally, as part of their strategic initiative to enhance its market position in the FinServ industry and improve customer experience, the company has also released a new feature for Cloudsquare Broker called the API Lender Framework.

This framework provides customers with a streamlined and reliable way to integrate with lender APIs using a Salesforce best practices architecture. The API Lender Framework allows brokers to create and manage all lender submissions in one cohesive workflow and provides customers with an admin-friendly declarative way of managing otherwise complex tasks, such as adjusting field mappings, lender-specific industry mappings, and even lender file requirements.

The rebranding effort includes the redesign of the product's website, new logos, new feature releases, and marketing collateral.

Customers can expect to see the new branding in effect immediately.

Current customers will experience no changes in functionality or their user experience.

The new web page for Cloudsquare Broker will provide more technical details, features, use cases, reviews, and images of their products.

"We are excited to unveil the new brand name for our Merchant Cash Advance Software," said Jeffrey Morgenstein, Co-Founder of Cloudsquare. "The new name, Cloudsquare Broker, reflects the continued growth and evolution of our product. We believe it represents our goal and focus of being a product-driven Salesforce partner, and it better communicates how we continue to grow as a stronger brand dedicated to building solutions that help transform the Financial Services industry." Cloudsquare encourages customers and partners to follow the brand's journey on its social media channels and invites them to visit the new product website at https://cloudsquare.io/salesforce-products/cs-broker-app/.

About Cloudsquare

Cloudsquare is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV Partner focusing on products and services for the Financial Services Industry. Delivering innovative and future-proof Salesforce solutions since 2018, Cloudsquare was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, at #3688, and by The Manifest as one of the Global Dev and IT Industry frontrunners for 2022.

Ryan Kuhlman, Cloudsquare, 1 (833) 344-8850, rkuhlman@cloudsquare.io

