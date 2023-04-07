Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,521 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shampoo Bowl For Hair Salons (TLS-322)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved shampoo bowl and chair that provides the stylist and client with a greater degree of comfort, so I invented this," said an inventor from Tallahassee, FL. "My design allows for any client to rest easy while having their hair washed in a salon."

This convenient, practical and durable patent-pending design allows hair stylists to offer an improved shampoo bowl that avoids the chance of chemical burns, features enhanced comfort for both stylist and client, and has additional storage. In doing so, it saves time and effort in a novel and eye-catching way. Additionally, the design specifications of this invention could be ideal for customers with longer hair.

The original design was submitted to the Clearwater sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-shampoo-bowl-for-hair-salons-tls-322-301792090.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shampoo Bowl For Hair Salons (TLS-322)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more