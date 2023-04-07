InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shampoo Bowl For Hair Salons (TLS-322)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved shampoo bowl and chair that provides the stylist and client with a greater degree of comfort, so I invented this," said an inventor from Tallahassee, FL. "My design allows for any client to rest easy while having their hair washed in a salon."

This convenient, practical and durable patent-pending design allows hair stylists to offer an improved shampoo bowl that avoids the chance of chemical burns, features enhanced comfort for both stylist and client, and has additional storage. In doing so, it saves time and effort in a novel and eye-catching way. Additionally, the design specifications of this invention could be ideal for customers with longer hair.

The original design was submitted to the Clearwater sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

