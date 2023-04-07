The Top Shorts 2023 Winners Have Been Announced, 'if i fall for you' Wins Best Music Video

Karin Ann is taking home the prestigious award for Top Shorts Best Music Video
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Karin Ann wins big at the March 2023 Top Shorts festival on FilmFreeway. Her music video filmed in Los Angeles 'if i fall for you' was selected as a Best Music Video winner in recognition of excellence in filmmaking. This prestigious award for 'if i fall for you' also includes Olivia Mitchell and Kerry Furrh for their work on the project.
Known as the world's leading online film festival, Top Shorts is one of the best-reviewed festivals on FilmFreeway, with over 200 five star reviews. Top Shorts was recently ranked 8th Best Reviewed Festival out of over 4,000 of the world's best film festivals and was also selected by Motion Array as one of the best short film festivals for up-and-coming filmmakers. Top Shorts offers both monthly and annual competitions.
Karin Ann states: "The song is about meeting someone and starting to have feelings for that person. It’s about the initial stages where you don’t know too much about them but you romanticize them and imagine all the things you could do together and what your relationship would look like. It’s about the fear surrounding a new crush because you’ve been hurt in the past and you’re scared to let yourself like someone again because you can already see how it will end."
Co-written with Grammy Award winner Martin Terefe, 'if I fall for you' follows on from Karin Ann's last single 'for a moment', which was supported on playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday Deutschland, CZ&SK, Italia, and more, Fresh Finds Pop and EQUAL SZ&SK. She is an outspoken advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and minority rights and is quickly carving out her name as a Gen Z icon across Europe and now, the world. Her songs delve deep into gender equality, mental health, and human rights, as well as unpack the more commonplace inner turmoils of a 20 year olds mind - young love, toxic relationships and insecurity.
Karin Ann released her second EP 'side effects of being human’ in 2022, as well as supported YUNGBLUD, LP, Imagine Dragons, and My Chemical Romance. She also won Best Music Video at the 2021 Munich Music Video Awards, Discovery of the Year at the 2021 Zebrik Awards in the Czech Republic and was the face of Spotify’s 2021 EQUAL campaign, that saw her become the first Slovak artist to feature on a giant billboard in New York Times Square. Her first solo concert at the end of 2021 was held in Prague and was supported by Amnesty International, from which Karin Ann donated all earnings back into their initiative to support their human rights work.
