RISING STAR KARIN ANN RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO 'if i fall for you'
It's about the fear surrounding a new crush because you've been hurt in the past and you're scared to let yourself like someone again because you can already see how it will end. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karin Ann is taking her international music career to the next level. Filmed in Los Angeles 'if i fall for you' music video shares with her fans and new viewers the vulnerable experience of taking a risk by falling in love. The song has both a wistful and optimistic mood that is yearning for love added by a brokenhearted, melancholic melody.
— Karin Ann
Karin Ann's music video showcases some of her acting skills all while she creatively and authentically takes you through visual musical scenes which reminds you of the genuine feelings that come with opening yourself up to a new relationship. 'if i fall for you' is about having the foresight to see beyond those first intoxicating moments of excitement, thrill, and lust, to the doomed romance that will likely lie just around the corner - I know I'll never be free, I'll never be me, if I fall for you.
Set to sparse bass and stripped back drums, Karn Ann's vocals sound effortlessly beautiful yet almost defeated, her lyrics articulate the anguish that so often partners vulnerability. The lyrics then arrives to a place of subtle peace and acceptance, sung over strummed acoustic guitar, as the song delicately softly lilts to a close. Karin Ann states:
"The song is about meeting someone and starting to have feelings for that person. It's about the initial stages where you don't know too much about them but you romanticize them and imagine all the things you could do together and what your relationship would look like."
Co-written with Grammy Award winner Martin Terefe, 'if i fall for you' follows on from Karin Ann's last single 'for a moment', which was supported on playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday Deutschland, CZ&SK, Italia, Fresh Finds Pop and EQUAL SZ&SK. She is an outspoken advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and minority rights and is quickly carving out her name as Gen Z icon across Europe and now the US. Her songs delve deep into gender equality, mental health, and human rights, as well as unpack the common inner turmoil of a 20 year olds mind - young love, toxic relationships and insecurity.
Karin Ann released her second EP 'side effects of being human' in 2022, as well as supported YUNGBLUD, LP, Imagine Dragons, and My Chemical Romance. She won Best Music Video at the 2021 Munich Music Video Awards, Discovery of the Year at the 2021 Zebrik Awards in the Czech Republic and was the face of Spotify's 2021 EQUAL campaign, that saw her become the first Slovak artist to be featured on a giant billboard in New York Times Square. Her first solo concert at the end of 2021 was held in Prague and was supported by Amnesty International, from which Karin Ann donated all earnings back into their initiative to support their human rights work.
