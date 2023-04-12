Public Sector Network Introduces 2023-24 Leadership Advisory Board

Public Sector Network has convened a group of Senior Level Public Sector Leaders to help guide our events and new initiatives dedicated to the US Public Service

The Public Sector Network (PSN) Leadership Advisory Board will help to inform, inspire, and encourage public sector leaders to discuss governance, policy, and procedural initiatives related to advancing Leadership across the public sector at the state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal levels. This dedicated community of public sector peers will focus on identifying and developing opportunities for support, ideation, and learning from public sector professionals who are dedicated to building leadership across communities and ensuring a bright future for all citizens and residents.The targeted areas for development in 2023-24 include:• Partnership with Indiana University's Hamilton Luger School of Global & International Studies• Identifying and integrating unaddressed public sector challenges into PSN programming for 2023 and beyond• Convene senior public sector leaders across jurisdictions and departments to develop broad based solutions to societal challenges• Magnify the scope and reach of our Advisory Board Members and of PSN to reach, engage, and collaborate with current and future Public Sector LeadersThe 2023-24 Advisory Board members include:• Scott Beliveau, Chief of Enterprise Advanced Analytics, USPTO• Adam Carpenter, Chief Data Officer, State of Montana• Travis Cutright, Chief Information Officer, City of Mesa• Michaela G. Doelman, Chief Human Resources Officer, State of Washington• Maisha Dottery, Chief Information Officer, California Department of Community Services & Development• Anthony Fisher, Head of Data Management and Analytics, Department of Revenue, State of Colorado• Lester Godsey, Interim Chief Information Officer, Maricopa County• Dr. Jessica Jones, Chief Diversity Officer & Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services• Joseph Lopez, Former-Chief Innovation Officer & Director of Technology, City of Groveland• Colleen J. McManus, HR Programs Manager, Executive Consultant, State of Arizona• Manny Santiago, Executive Director, Washington State LGBTQ Commission• Alexandria Smith, Chief Human Resources Officer, City of Memphis• James Smith, Chief Systems Architect, State of Vermont - Judiciary• Deshard Stevens, Chief Information Officer/Chief Information Security Officer, New York City Commission on Human Rights• Terrance Stroud, Deputy Commissioner for Training & Development, NYC Department of Social Services• Lindsay Morgan Tracy, Innovator in Chief, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services• Dan Wilkins, Chief Information Security Officer, State of Arizona - Department of Economic Security• Cheryl N. Williams, Esq, Senior Executive Director, NYC Department of Education• Julia Wong, IT Accessibility Compliance OfficerPSN's 2023-24 Advisory Board reinforces the mission-based focus that PSN brings to events. Their ongoing commitment to ensuring quality and integrity within their programming – while convening leaders with unique insights, perspectives, and initiatives – to the benefit of citizens and residents throughout the Nation.For more information or to get involved, contact Alex Chard, US Head of Content & Programming, PSN.____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Public Sector Network is a social learning platform and a Certified B Corp dedicated to connecting governments across the globe with offices in North America, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to events, our growing online portal spans across Federal, State, and Local government departments and agencies, allowing members to share information and engage with diverse perspectives on our network.Our mission is to give public sector professionals a single place to gather, share insights, and get free, unlimited access to the latest information about critical topics that are changing the government landscape.We offer a government-only network to find national and international content that is critical to public sector work and initiatives. In addition, for those who are looking to network at a deeper level, we hold insightful events ranging from conferences and exhibitions to intimate training courses and forums across major cities around the world, and online. It is free to join PSN's portal with a government email address; where you can access webcasts from other PSN events, white papers, reports, PSN TV, and much more.To learn more about Public Sector Network, please visit www.publicsectornetwork.com