Public Sector Network Introduces 2022-23 Leadership Advisory Board
The Public Sector Network has convened a group of Senior Public Sector Leaders to help guide our events and new initiatives dedicated to the US Public ServiceWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Sector Network Leadership Advisory Board will help to inform, inspire, and encourage public sector leaders to discuss governance, policy, and procedural initiatives related to advancing Leadership across the public sector at the state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal levels. This dedicated community of public sector peers will focus on identifying and developing opportunities for support, ideation, and learning from public sector peers who are dedicated to building leadership across communities and ensuring a bright future for all citizens and residents.
The targeted areas for discussion and development include:
• Developing a series of public sector dedicated leadership events
• Identify and integrate unaddressed public sector challenges into Public Sector Network programming
• Convene senior public sector leaders across jurisdictions and departments to develop broad-based solutions to societal challenges
The inaugural members are as follows:
• Scott Beliveau, Acting Chief Data Officer, US Patent & Trademark Office
• Adam Carpenter, Chief Data Officer, State of Montana
• Nicolas Chaillan, Former-Chief Software Officer, US Air Force & US Space Force
• Maisha Dottery, Chief Information Officer, California Department of Community Services & Development
• Edward Dowgiallo, Chief Enterprise Architect, Federal Transit Administration
• Lester Godsey, Chief Information Security Officer, Maricopa County
• Ed Kelly, Chief Data Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources
• Jose Lopez, Chief Innovation Officer & Director of Technology, City of Groveland
• Collen J. McManus, HR Programs Manager, Executive Consultant & Former CHRO, State of Arizona
• Alexandria Smith, Chief HR Officer, City of Memphis
• James Smith, Chief Systems Architect, State of Vermont - Judiciary
• Greg Spotts, Assistant Director & Chief Sustainability Officer, StreetsLA | Department of Public Works | Bureau of Street Services, City of Los Angeles
• Deshard Stevens, Chief Information Security Officer, New York City Commission on Human Rights
• Terrance Stroud, Deputy Commissioner for Training & Development, NYC Department of Social Services
• Dan Wilkins, Chief Information Security Officer, State of Arizona
• Cheryl Williams, Senior Executive Director, NYC Department of Education
The 2022-23 Advisory Board reinforces the mission-based focus that Public Sector Network brings to their events. Their ongoing commitment to ensuring quality and integrity within their programming – while convening leaders with unique insight – to the benefit of citizens and residents throughout the Nation.
For more information or to get involved, contact Alex Chard, US Head of Content & Programming, Public Sector Network.
Public Sector Network is a social learning platform and a Certified B Corp dedicated to connecting governments across the globe with offices in North America, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to events, our growing online portal spans across Federal, State, and Local government departments and agencies, allowing members to share information and engage with diverse perspectives on our network.
Our mission is to give public sector professionals a single place to gather, share insights, and get free, unlimited access to the latest information about critical topics that are changing the government landscape.
We offer a government-only network to find national and international content that is critical to public sector work and initiatives. In addition, for those who are looking to network at a deeper level, we hold insightful events ranging from conferences and exhibitions to intimate training courses and forums across major cities around the world, and online. It is free to join Public Sector Network’s portal with a government email address; where you can access webcasts from other events, white papers, reports, PSN TV, and much more.
To learn more about Public Sector Network, please visit www.publicsectornetwork.co
April 14th, 2022
