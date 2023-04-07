DOLPHIN COVE OCHO RIOS, AN UNMISSABLE ATTRACTION IN JAMAICA

Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios broke records with two ships carrying more than seven thousand passengers arriving at the port of Ocho Rios.
We are impressed with the record occupancy of these two NCL ships, we are pleased that more and more tourists are attracted to this beautiful destination that is Ocho Rios in Jamaica.”
— Gonzalo Pacheco, General Manager of Dolphin Cove
OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, welcomed thousands of passengers from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), which broke records with two ships carrying more than seven thousand passengers arriving at the port of Ocho Rios.
NCL Bliss anchored its cruise ship with 3,400 passengers, while the NCL Prima arrived with 3,900 visitors on board, which means they were traveling at more than 90% of their capacity. These numbers are interesting for the destination because they represent an economic recovery since the pandemic in 2020.
"Ocho Rios in Jamaica is a place where the wonderful scenery, delicious food, and cultural diversity take place and contribute positively to the perception of the port. We are grateful to be part of this success by offering activities that bring added value to the destination through our Dolphin Cove habitat that undoubtedly provides unforgettable experiences for our visitors," commented Gonzalo Pacheco, General Manager of Dolphin Cove.
Dolphin Cove offers educational interactions and swim with dolphins and other species in Jamaica's four locations: Ocho Rios, Puerto Seco, Montego Bay, and Moon Palace; and one in the Cayman Islands and has become one of the major tourist attractions in the destination, boosting the travel industry in this Caribbean paradise.
About Dolphin Cove:
Dolphin Cove promotes educational interaction with species such as dolphins, sharks, stingrays, rabbits, and birds, among others, with the objective of fostering love and respect for animals and the environment. It has a presence in 2 Caribbean islands: Grand Cayman and Jamaica, in 4 locations: Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Moon Palace, and Puerto Seco. Dolphin Cove is a proud member of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.dolphincoveja.com and www.thedolphinco.com
About Yaaman:
Yaaman Adventure Park was a Jamaican agricultural property in the 18th century. It is a natural park full of historical landscapes, where you can observe a great diversity of flora and fauna. It is the most complete attraction in Jamaica, offering a great variety of activities, such as mud buggies, ATVs, Jitney Ride, a cooking tour, and a visit to the aviary, thus combining history, culture, and adventure. This park is a proud member of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.yaamanadventure.com and www.thedolphinco.com
