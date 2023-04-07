Sioux Falls Temp Agency Provide Benefits of Proper Lifting Techniques

Sioux Falls Temp Agency released a white paper on the benefits of Proper Lifting Techniques.
Once you lift your load, it is time to carry it. Maintain good ergonomics. Keep your load close to your body while keeping your shoulders aligned with your hips as you move.”
— Jenny Moraga
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The top agencies to find jobs hiring in Sioux Falls, released a white paper on the benefits of proper lifting techniques. Back injuries are responsible for one in five workplace injuries. Proper lifting techniques are essential for avoiding the painful and disabling injuries associated with poor lifting techniques. In the white paper that LaborMax Staffing released, it gave some tips on to lift correctly.
The first tip discussed preparation and planning for proper ergonomic lifting. “Assess the load and keep in mind what you can safely lift. Is the object too large? Can you get a firm grip on it?" state by Jenny Moraga, owner of LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls. "You must know where to put the load, ensuring the path is unobstructed, and the distance is not too far. Consider whether the lift is a two-person job or if you need a hand truck, dolly, pushcart, or another tool. Once you have a lifting plan, stretch and warm up your muscles. Loosen your back and stretch your hamstrings."
The white paper mentions the second tip was correct lifting techniques. It stated to never bend forward when lifting a heavy object, continuing by stating to squat and secure the load and stand by straightening legs while keeping the back straight. The white paper also stated to remember that safe lifting involves: standing close to the load; planting feet shoulder-width apart; bending at hips and knees keeping the head up and straight; holding the load close; engaging core muscles; and finally never twist the torso when lifting. Lastly, the second tip mention avoiding raising a load that might obstruct vision while never lifting a heavy item above shoulder level.
The third tip was to how to carry a heavy load. "Once you lift your load, it is time to carry it. Maintain good ergonomics. Keep your load close to your body while keeping your shoulders aligned with your hips as you move," stated by Moraga. "If you can avoid twisting your trunk, do so. Take small steps and make directional changes with your feet."
The final tip was setting heavy object down. The white paper that the Sioux Falls employment agency publish stated that, surprisingly, setting down a heavy object can be more dangerous than lifting it. One of the key mentioned was to reverse the lifting process and follow the same ergonomic lifting principles: keeping the load close and the back straight; squatting down, and bending only at the knees and hips; engaging the core by tightening the stomach muscles; kneeling on one knee; finally never rushing the lifting process.
The LaborMAX Staffing franchise was founded in 2002. The company began with one office in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has since grown to more than 105 branches in 31 states nationwide. LaborMAX has partners all over the country. Each entity focuses on specific industries that drive the local market. They know where the best people are, they understand the area and can deploy an on-demand staff from a local office. When someone partner with LaborMAX, they will have all the advantages of working with a large company, but without the red tape.
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Sioux Falls or more tips related to proper lifting techniques, please visit labormax.net or call (605) 368-1100. Companies and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 707 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Jenny Moraga
LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls
+1 605-368-1100 email us here
Visit us on social media: Facebook
LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls Superb 5 Star Review by Ashley
You just read:
Sioux Falls Temp Agency Provide Benefits of Proper Lifting Techniques
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jenny Moraga
LaborMax Staffing - Sioux Falls
+1 605-368-1100
email us here