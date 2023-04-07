CalypsoAI's Accelerate AI Conference Draws Top Leaders From Across The USG, Private Sector, and Academia

CalypsoAI's new revolutionary product, CalypsoAI Moderator, is displayed for event participants at Accelerate AI 2023
CalypsoAI staff demos new revolutionary product, CalypsoAI Moderator, to Accelerate AI 2023 participants.
The theme of the conference, "Accelerating the Future of AI'', laid the foundation for discussions about the ethics of AI, and the use of Large Language Models
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CalypsoAI held their inaugural Accelerate AI conference yesterday, bringing together top AI leaders from across the U.S. government, the private sector, and academia to share and discuss what it takes to accelerate trustworthy AI deployment.
The theme of the conference, "Accelerating the Future of AI'', laid the foundation for pivotal discussions about the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and the use of Large Language Models (LLMs). Attendees were provided with practical insights and best practices for using LLMs in their organizations and the latest tools and techniques in the evolution of machine learning (ML). Keynote speakers included some of the most insightful thought leaders in AI, including executives from leading organizations such as Lockheed Ventures, Palantir, and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.
"CalypsoAI sits at the pivotal intersection where deployment of AI tools meets the quantification of AI technology. We were thrilled to see such a high level of engagement throughout the event," said Neil Serebryany, CalypsoAI CEO. "Accelerate AI is the key event to bring together some of the brightest minds in AI, providing space around the exploration of what it takes to deliver successful AI into USG."
The conference provided both a platform for thought leaders to come together and a space for announcing breakthrough products in cybersecurity while addressing organizational pain points and identifying solutions to those challenges. The quantity and caliber of attendees and their energetic participation in the panel discussions made it clear that the demand for knowledge and collaboration in AI shows no sign of leveling off.
The event also served as the debut of CalypsoAI’s newest product, CalypsoAI MODERATOR, which addresses the AI ecosystem’s most recent challenge: providing secure interactions when engaging with LLMs.
Speaking at the launch of CalypsoAI MODERATOR, Chief Technology Officer James White said, “As the mass adoption of LLMs continues, we at CalypsoAI, recognize the major security gap that this rapid expansion creates and the need to protect organizations when using them. CalypsoAI MODERATOR makes possible the safe, responsible adoption of LLMs in any organization and affords the utmost standards in data protection, responsible AI implementation, and model openness.”
About CalypsoAI:
CalypsoAI is the industry leader in the development and delivery of quantifiable AI solutions. We believe that AI needs to work for you, and in doing so we’ve pioneered AI tools that will accelerate your AI strategies through the testing, validation, and monitoring of models against adversarial attacks and data anomalies to ensure quantifiable AI confidence in real-world conditions.
CalypsoAI was founded in Silicon Valley by DARPA, NASA, and DoD veterans. See www.CalypsoAI.com for more details.
Robert McGrath
CalypsoAI
marketing@calypsoia.com
Visit us on social media: Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
CalypsoAI's Accelerate AI Conference Draws Top Leaders From Across The USG, Private Sector, and Academia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.