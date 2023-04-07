Viral Hitmaker and CMT Featured Artist Cam Allen Releases Debut Album ‘In A Hometown’ Out Now

The Oklahoma native's premiere project is available now.
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout country artist Cam Allen's debut album 'In a Hometown' is available TODAY, Friday, April 7. Produced by Wes Sharon (Grammy Nominated producer of The Turnpike Troubadours) at 115 Recording, Allen flexes his creative muscles, showcasing the depths of his songwriting ability by penning or co-penning all seventeen tracks on this project.
“The 'In a Hometown' album represents the early points of my songwriting and music career,” says Allen. “These are the very first songs I wrote and recorded. It’s mainly about the different feelings and experiences – good or bad – that come with growing up. I feel like a lot of people will relate to 'In a Hometown.'”
In alignment with the message of the title track, Allen gave hometown area fans a sneak preview of the album on Saturday, Jan. 21, when he and the band took the stage at the Tumbleweed Dancehall in Stillwater, OK. VIP offerings available to fans included a giveaway of items including a guitar custom-wrapped with the album art and signed by Cam himself.
Influenced by classic country icons and Texas red dirt trailblazers, Allen navigates the highs and lows of love and life in this album, whose title track serves as an ode to hometown living. This album is a sonic journey of cross-genre blending, with tracks like 'Carolina Reaper' offering classic rock melody, rhythm and ground-stompin’ lyrics, while deeper ballads like 'Old Soft Love' use traditional country sound to paint an enduring love story. The title song, 'In a Hometown,' reminisces on the good old days getting rowdy with friends.
“The album’s title track 'In a Hometown' is meant to look back and reflect on all the crazy times we had in Oklahoma," says Allen. "The lyrics describe everything that happens while growing up in a small hometown and what I focused on. Often, my method for getting over a girl was finding trouble and kickin’ back with the guys, which I think is a relatable story.”
'In a Hometown' track list
1. Carolina Reaper
2. Lake Days
3. Missin’ You
4. Texas
5. 1323
6. Daydream
7. Old Soft Love
8. Believe
9. Remind Me
10. Blame It
11. In a Hometown
12. Jack Daniels Cologne
13. The Mailman
14. Drink to That Too
15. Too Many Love Songs
16. Love Me Like You Mean It
17. LA is Far Away
Other songs on the album include 'Lake Days,' which was released as a summertime single and achieved nearly 415,000 Spotify streams and over 133,000 views on YouTube. 'Lake Days'' music video premiered on CMT.com, The Country Network, The Heartland Network and DittyTV. Also featured on the album is Allen’s closeout single for 2022 'Missin’ You,' which has achieved over 350,000 Spotify streams and struck virality on TikTok with over 11 million views of videos using the sound. 'Missin' You' also landed Cam on the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist for the release week alongside Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley. Both 'Missin’ You' and 'Lake Days' cracked Top 50 on Music Row Magazine’s CountryBreakout Radio Chart.
About Cam Allen
Cam Allen and his band of musicians from Oklahoma and Texas have quickly risen through the country music ranks across the Midwest. Blending south side Oklahoma roots with an unmistakable Nashville sound, Cam has headlined numerous sold-out shows and shared the stage with some of the country’s top music talent, including Dustin Lynch, Randy Rogers, Chris Cagle, Corey Kent and Mike Ryan.
Connecting with fans at festivals like Calf-Fry Festival 2022 and SWOSUpalooza 2022, his music traverses a broad spectrum of emotion but is grounded in his authentic style and unique timbre. Shrouded with relatability, Cam’s mellow, yet catchy tracks narrate stories ranging from love and heartbreak to themes of relationships, family and friends. For Cam, “there's a lot about finding your way through life as things change, relationships change, and you walk your path of ups and downs.”
As the lead vocalist, Cam is currently supported by a five-piece band. Will Murray is on lead guitar, Zander Silva is on guitar, Desmund Richey is on bass, Carlos Encarnacion is on drums and BJ Lee is on keys. These self-taught musicians would gather in their parents’ garages to play music together after their wrestling matches, baseball and football games in high school and college. Now based in Moore, Okla., their love for music and passion for writing evolved over the years into a bluesy tinged vocal sound influenced by classic country greats and Texas red dirt styles.
The music community was first introduced to Cam through a Tweet of him performing that went viral, putting a social spotlight on his music. Cam’s distinct voice landed him on “American Idol” in March 2021 on Season 19 and would result in him being signed to GOAT Music Group.
His debut EP titled 'Daydream' was released in March 2022 on GOAT Music Group, an independent Texas label. Since that project, he has subsequently released six singles. 'Daydream,' 'Drink To That Too,' 'Texas,' 'Jack Daniel’s Cologne,' 'Lake Days' and 'Missin' You.' 2023 marks the release of his debut album 'In a Hometown.'
