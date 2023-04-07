Guild Names Dan Haley as New General Counsel

Haley brings more than 20 years of legal experience in tech and other industries

Guild, the leader in opportunity creation for America's workforce, today announced that Dan Haley will join the company as its new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this role, Haley will lead the company's legal teams, overseeing all related functions, and report to Guild's CEO, Rachel Romer.

Haley joins Guild from Sprinklr where he served as the company's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for three and a half years. In the role, he scaled the organization's legal teams, creating a world-class legal function. In 2021, he was recognized as the Corporate Counsel of the Year as part of the OnCon Icon Awards.

"Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help propel Guild in advancing our mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education, skilling, and career mobility," said Rachel Romer, Guild's CEO and Co-founder. "His track record and passion for building and developing great teams shows he's not only a fit for our business but for our company and mission. We're thrilled to bring on a leader who's committed to excellence and creating opportunity."

"I was immediately drawn to Guild for its mission—to unlock opportunity for America's workforce—and its business model that enables it to truly deliver on that mission," said Dan Haley, Guild's General Counsel. "Guild is doing well by doing good, and I'm thrilled to be joining the leadership team at such a momentous time in the company's journey."

Prior to Sprinklr, Haley spent seven years at athenahealth, where he held a variety of leadership roles within the company's legal team and eventually served as both General Counsel and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. This experience gave him a deep understanding of the workforce challenges within an industry where Guild's impact continues to expand.

He was also previously a partner at the global law firm McDermott Will and Emery, and began his career as an associate at Goodwin Procter. Haley earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Middlebury College and his juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Learn more about Guild's work and how it is creating opportunity for America's workforce here.

About Guild

Guild's Career Opportunity Platform™ enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, The Walt Disney Company, and healthcare systems like Providence Health and UCHealth — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Guild offers a marketplace of curated education and learning programs designed for the success of working adults. Layered onto that is support, guidance, and resources at every step to help ensure the new skills employees are building translate into career pathways that are in demand at their companies — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005792/en/